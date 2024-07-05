No curb on misleading ads of unhealthy food products, shows study

The research report, ‘Fifty Shades of Food Advertising,’ carried out by the Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), a national think tank of independent medical experts, paediatricians, and nutritionists, suggests the need for revisions in regulatory frameworks at various government ministries and a solid monitoring system at the state level.

The report underscores the need for a clear definition of misleading advertisements, as numerous companies exploit the lack of clarity in this area.

It also recommended that the Food Safety Regulatory Authority (FSSAI), India’s food regulator, include provisions in advertisements for disclosing nutrients of concern, such as sugar, salt, and fat, which the study said, is one the major underlying factors for the rise in obesity and diabetes.

The study examined 50 advertisements and revealed that nine products featured enticements such as cashback, vouchers, or discounts. Additionally, emotional appeals such as romance, passion, and a sense of belonging were prominent themes in 22 out of the 50 advertisements.

It turned out that all the ads were not upfront about important nutritional details such as sugar, salt, and fat content.