Raipur doctors achieve world's first recorded laser angioplasty for chronic blockage in kidney, heart arteries

RAIPUR: In a first of its kind successful surgery by a team of doctors in Raipur, a 66-year-old patient with 100 per cent blockage in the left renal artery and 90 percent obstruction in the coronary artery supplying to a heart secured a new lease of life after having gone through extreme hardship and difficulties.
Doctors and specialists in Advance Cardiac Institute led by its HOD Dr Smit Shrivastava in Chhattisgarh government's biggest healthcare facility Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar hospital in Raipur, performed successful interventional surgical procedures.
Both the renal and coronary arteries were simultaneously treated, averting the possibility of kidney and heart failure.
“This seems to be the first recorded case in the world, in which a chronic total occlusion of the kidney arteries was treated by laser angioplasty, as per the available medical literature. The patient was successfully treated using Excimer laser method for a 100 percent blockage in the left artery supplying blood to the kidney and 90 per cent occlusion in the main artery of a heart. A surviving kidney after 100 per cent arterial block has a very rare chance, as a kidney shrinks without the blood supply”, said Dr Shrivastava.
He further added that the patient had a previously placed stent in a private hospital in 2023 which was apparently entirely closed causing severe heart complications, hypertension and breathing difficulties.
The Excimer laser procedure was used to clear the 100 percent blockage in the left renal artery to clear the extreme occlusion. A balloon was then used to widen the route and a stent was inserted to fully open the artery paving a way to restore normal blood flow to the affected kidney.
The effective opening of the occlusion resulted in swift improvement in the blood pressure. Intravascular ultrasound was availed to affirm the proper positioning of the stent. Successively, the team of doctors attended the 90 percent blockage inside the stent in the main artery of the heart. Both the blockages were successfully treated with additional stents and the intravascular ultrasound corroborated the favourable result of the precise surgical procedure.
The patient in the hospital is now in stable condition and likely to be discharged soon.
"The success in such serious cases marks a significant stage in the medical science and renders new optimism for patients with excruciating blockages," said Dr Shrivastava.