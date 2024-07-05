Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar attacked by Nihangs in Ludhiana, all accused arrested

CHANDIGARH: A week after his security cover was reduced, Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar alias Gora was today attacked by three nihangs near civil hospital Ludhiana. The Punjab Police have arrested all the accused.

Thapar, who sustained serious head injuries, was initially rushed to the civil hospital in Ludhiana. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later referred to DMC hospital. Thapar has been a vocal critic of Khalistani elements and terrorism in Punjab, and has also spoken against the farmers’ agitation.

Sources said that Thapar was accompanied by his security guard but he allegedly did not react as he was allegedly overpowered by the Nihangs and they also tried to snatch his weapon due to which he could not act. But the other version is that his gunman simply walked to the roadside and looked on as a mute spectator and did not intervene and also did not chase the attackers.

Sources said that the CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused nihangs followed Thapar on foot as he exited the hospital on his scooter with his gunman riding pillion and confronted him. Thapar was seen pleading for mercy with folded hands before one of the attackers started hitting him repeatedly on the head with a sword. Thus he lost his balance and fell on the road along with the scooter when another nihang continued attacking him with a sword. Then one of the attackers picked up the scooter and drove off with his accomplice.

Passersby captured videos of the attack, which quickly circulated. In response, a large number of Hindu leaders gathered at DMC hospital, raising slogans against Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal for failing to protect Thapar. They claimed that despite constant threats, Thapar was only provided with one gunman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said an attempt to murder case was registered against unknown Nihangs and police teams were actively searching for them. When questioned that why the gunman accompanying Thapar did not react or used his weapon, Teja said police would inquire and if any negligence comes to fore, the department would take action against him.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the administration is missing in the state as a mockery of law and order has been made. "The officers are busy pleasing AAP leaders instead of doing their job,’’ he alleged.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal later confirmed that all the accused have been arrested with technical support. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack, which initially appears to be a result of sudden provocation.