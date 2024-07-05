U'Khand Congress slams BJP leader's remarks on women's attire, says reflection of BJP's anti-women mentality

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Congress has condemned the comments made by a former BJP MLA on women's clothing, labelling it as a warped mindset of the BJP leader and a reflection of the party's anti-women ideology. The Congress party has accused the BJP of promoting a mindset that is against women's progress and development.

Former BJP MLA Harbhajan Singh Cheema has sparked outrage with his controversial statement blaming women's clothing for the increasing incidents of crime against women. Cheema said, "The way women dress is largely responsible for the rising cases of crime against them." He further added that women should dress according to Indian culture and blamed parents for not teaching their daughters to wear decent clothes.

The Congress party has slammed Cheema's statement, calling it a reflection of the BJP's anti-women mentality. Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said, "Cheema's statement has exposed the BJP's culture, character, and face."

She added, "Most crimes against women in the state are committed against minors, so what should they wear to avoid such incidents?" Dasauni termed Cheema's statement as "unforgivable" and demanded an apology from him.

The Congress party has accused the BJP of promoting a mindset that blames women for the crimes committed against them and has demanded that Cheema should apologise for his statement and take back his words.