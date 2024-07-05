West Bengal Governor dubs Speaker administering oath to two TMC MLAs 'violation of Constitution'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, dubbing that Assembly Speaker administering oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs was a "violation of the Constitution", a Raj Bhavan official said.

He wrote the letter to the President, hours after Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to two TMC legislators, instead of the Deputy Speaker who was authorised by Bose for the job.

"The Governor has written to President Droupadi Murmu about the Speaker's constitutional impropriety.

The governor, in his letter, has also said that the Bengal Speaker administering oath to two MLAs at the state Assembly is a violation of the Constitution," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

After a month-long impasse between the Raj Bhavan and the assembly, two TMC legislators - Rayat Hossain Sarkar from Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district and Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar on the northern outskirts of Kolkata - took oath during a special session of the state assembly.