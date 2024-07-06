2 swept away in Uttarkashi after bridge caves in

DEHRADUN: Two Kanwar pilgrims were swept away and at least 40 people were left stranded after a bridge collapsed due to a sudden increase in water flow in the river Bhagirathi in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened near Chidvasa on the Gaumukh footpath track when the people, including Kanwar pilgrims, were crossing the bridge. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team later rescued all the 40 stranded people, including pilgrims.

“A rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene after the bridge collapse on Thursday night. On Friday morning, the rescue team established a temporary ropes-based system to evacuate the stranded Kanwar pilgrims. After a six-hour rescue operation, 40 people were rescued,” SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra said.

He said, “The rescued people include 27 Kanwar pilgrims, five female employees of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, and eight local residents. All have been brought to safety in Uttarkashi.” He said the incessant downpour has caused the rivers to swell.