Faridabad tragedy: Three children killed as dilapidated house eaves collapse

FARIDABAD: Three siblings were killed when their house's eaves collapsed on them, here in Sikri village on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Akash (10), Muskaan (8) and Adil (6).

According to the police, the eaves commonly called 'chhajja', were not in good condition and a concrete slab collapsed after rain in the area. The three siblings were sitting under the eaves on Friday evening.

A case is registered against the house owner, who rented the house even after knowing it was in a dilapidated condition. We are trying to catch him, said the police.

After removing the debris, the local residents took the unconscious children to a nearby hospital where doctors declared all three of them dead.

Based on the complaint by Dharmendra Kumar, the father of the children, an FIR was registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 58 police station on Saturday, police stated.

The bodies will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem," said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Sector 58 Police Station.