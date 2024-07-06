Gaurav, Himanta spar as Assam floods situation worsens

GUWAHATI: As Assam reels under a devastating flood, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has thrown down the gauntlet at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asking him to take charge of the state’s Water Resources Department and show it to those who failed how to run it.

A war of words broke out between the two as breaches in river embankments worsened the flood situation.

After visiting some flood-affected areas, Gogoi went all guns blazing at the BJP. He alleged the BJP-led government in the state was using the Water Resources Department like an ATM.

“The present BJP government works for the big contractors. Everywhere, only the big contractors get the works. This is BJP model. They don’t get much support from the small contractors. Assembly elections are two years away and by giving works to the big contractors, they are strengthening their election fund,” Gogoi told the media.

He added, “The big contractors do not execute a work well as they need to give commission. That’s the reason why we have not seen good roads, a smart city or repairs of river embankments. Money is wasted everywhere.”