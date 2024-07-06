Keep in touch with agencies for centres’ safety: MHA to states

NEW DELHI: With the announcement of dates for NEET-PG exam on August 11, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the state governments to ensure security at the centres and coordinate with the central agencies to ensure the process is foolproof.

In view of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, the ministries and departments of the Union government and central agencies concerned held rounds of meetings with DGPs, Union ministries of Education, AYUSH, Health and its I4C Wing to ensure the credibility of the centres and examination, officials said.

A senior official said, “In view of the NEET-PG exam to be conducted by the NTA, the MHA has asked all the state governments to ensure security at the exam centres at their level and have been directed to coordinate with the central agencies conducting the examinations.”

Modalities have been fixed for holding such exams in future, which include deployment of one representative each from the local police, the ministry concerned and the testing agency at the exam centre, said officials.

It is to be noted that the CBI, which is investigating NEET UG paper leak cases, has raided many places in Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat and seven people have been arrested in the case so far. Sanjeev Mukhiya, considered the mastermind in the incident, is absconding.