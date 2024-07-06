NEET UG counselling postponed until further notice

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling has been postponed until further notice, as per official sources. The new counseling date has not been announced yet.

The NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counseling was initially scheduled to start on Saturday, July 6. However, the Supreme Court's decision to deny a postponement of the NEET UG counseling has led to the deferment of the process.

The Court, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, is set to hear various petitions related to NEET UG 2024 on July 8. These petitions encompass a range of concerns, including allegations of a paper leak, demands for exam cancellation and re-conduct, and requests for an investigation into the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations.

The NEET UG cut-off this year for the UR/EWS category candidates is 720-164. The detailed procedure for NEET counseling is available on the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).