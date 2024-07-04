56 students from Gujarat move SC against re-NEET-UG exam

NEW DELHI: 56 Gujarat-based students on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a number of directions, including that of action against those students who allegedly indulged in malpractices, and the NEET-UG 2024 exam should not be cancelled.

According to the Supreme Court staff and registry, the joint plea had been filed and it would most likely to come up for hearing on July 8, as the apex court had already listed and scheduled to hear around 60 petitions on that day on the same issue.

The lead petitioner Siddhartha Komla Singla, who appeared in the NEET-UG 2024 exam held on May 5 this year has filed the plea along with other students from Gujarat.

The petitions sought to direct the respondents - National Testing Agency (NTA) and other authorities - to identify and punish the examinees indulged in the adoption of unfair means during the examination. They also sought that equal action should also be taken by identifying the centres where any compromise to the established guidelines for NEET-UG 2024 examinations has been done.

"The apex court may further direct the respondents not to re-conduct NEET-UG 2024 by cancelling it, as that would not only be unreasonable and harsh for the honest and hardworking students but also would lead to the infringement of the Right to Education (RTE) and therefore violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, 1950," the pleas said.

Highlighting that the petitioner students - in the age group of 17 to 19 - had given their 100% dedicatedly to achieve their dream of becoming a doctor after consistent hard work of more than three to four years, they have passed the NEET-UG 2024 exam. So the exam should not be cancelled, it said.