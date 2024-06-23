750 of 1,563 candidates skip NEET-UG re-test: NTA

The NEET-UG Re-Examination for 2024, conducted on Sunday across seven test centres in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh (UT), saw nearly half of the eligible candidates as no-shows.

Of the 1,563 candidates eligible to appear, only 813 (52%) attended, while 750 (48%) were absent.

The Education Ministry has taken a firm stance against cheating, debarring 17 NEET-UG candidates from Bihar who appeared in the May 5 exam due to detected malpractice.

A high-level source in the education ministry candidly confessed that the National Testing Agency did not “instil confidence” among the public.

The source mentioned that the decision to award grace marks was unusual, as the rule book clearly states that in the event of an exam delay, extra time should be granted at the centre.

The source also highlighted that the top 100,000 students from 4,750 centres showcased the nationwide desire to succeed.