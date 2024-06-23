750 of 1,563 candidates skip NEET-UG re-test: NTA

The NEET-UG Re-Examination for 2024, conducted on Sunday across seven test centres in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh (UT), saw nearly half of the eligible candidates as no-shows.
Of the 1,563 candidates eligible to appear, only 813 (52%) attended, while 750 (48%) were absent.
The Education Ministry has taken a firm stance against cheating, debarring 17 NEET-UG candidates from Bihar who appeared in the May 5 exam due to detected malpractice.
A high-level source in the education ministry candidly confessed that the National Testing Agency did not “instil confidence” among the public.
The source mentioned that the decision to award grace marks was unusual, as the rule book clearly states that in the event of an exam delay, extra time should be granted at the centre.
The source also highlighted that the top 100,000 students from 4,750 centres showcased the nationwide desire to succeed.
According to the NTA, sixty-three candidates were debarred nationwide for malpractices during the NEET-UG, including 17 candidates from Bihar and 30 from Godhra.
The re-exam saw varied attendance rates across different states and centres.
Gujarat recorded the highest attendance at 100%, while Chandigarh had the lowest at 0%. In Chandigarh (UT), none of the two eligible candidates appeared. In Chhattisgarh, of the 602 eligible candidates, 291 (48.34%) appeared. Gujarat’s Surat had one eligible candidate who attended, achieving a 100% attendance rate.
In Jhajjar, Haryana, DAV Police Public School and Kendriya Vidyalaya saw 287 out of 494 (58.09%) eligible candidates attend. In Meghalaya, 234 out of 464 (50.43%) eligible candidates appeared for the exam.
In an informal briefing, education ministry sources said that education had been “unbundled,” with exam coaching centres now at the forefront, driven by parents’ commitment to their children’s success.
They mentioned that an analysis of petitions filed in various courts, now being heard by the Supreme Court, would reveal the genuineness of grievances versus those with agendas.
The CBI, meanwhile, has taken swift action by filing an FIR concerning alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, following a reference from the Union education ministry.
This action comes amid nationwide protests and litigation by students over paper leak claims.
The ministry’s complaint, now part of the FIR, cited “certain isolated incidents” in a few states during the exam. The CBI has formed special teams heading to Godhra and Patna, where cases of question paper leaks have been registered.
Ministry officials have also assured that the NTA website and its other portals are fully secure, dismissing claims of hacking or compromise.
The education ministry has urged students and their parents to trust the government, stating, “We have nothing to hide. We admit our moral responsibility to ensure a smooth process, but that did not happen. We request the opposition not to politicise the issue.”