'We take responsibility': Education Minister announces panel to probe irregularities in NEET, UGC-NET exams

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced the formation of a high-level panel to review and improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), amid the ongoing row over paper leaks and irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams.

Earlier in the day, dozens of students from different universities and members of various students' outfits protested outside the MoE and Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in Delhi against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination and irregularities in the NEET.

When asked if the government plans to cancel NEET UG exams similar to UGC-NET, Pradhan emphasised that isolated incidents of malpractice should not overshadow the achievements of the many students who rightfully cleared the examination.

Pradhan's response comes even as the opposition parties continue to demand the re-conducting of NEET exam, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the Opposition will raise the issue in Parliament.