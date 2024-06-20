UGC NET Cancelled: Dozens of students detained for protesting outside MoE, Pradhan's residence

The students gathered outside the Education Ministry and Pradhan's residence demanding a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the examination and a probe into the alleged paper leak.

The Union Education Ministry late Wednesday night ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromised.

"We have seen massive discrepancies on the result of NEET-UG declared on 4 June.

NEET aspirants have been demanding a re-exam.

However the NTA and the MoE has not responded to their demands.

"Now the UGC NET examination has been cancelled due to paper leak... NTA has failed students time and again.

We demand a complete scrapping of the NTA," AISA unit of JNU in a statement said.

Students who joined the protest were manhandled and assaulted by the police, the outfits alleged.

"Female students were heckled and manhandled brutally," said the SFI.