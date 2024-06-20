NEET-UG 2024 exam: SC stays proceedings before state High Courts; issues notice on NTA plea

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday in its order stayed the proceedings before the State High Courts after hearing the plea filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and issued notice on the agency's plea on the same issue in connection with this year's National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

The apex court's two-judge Vacation Bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice SVN Bhatti, on Thursday, stayed the proceedings related to NEET-UG exam, before various state High Courts, as the NTA told the SC that the pleas filed across various state HCs be transferred to the top court.

The case has been tagged along with the pending pleas already before it and it fixed the matter to be heard next on July 8, when the SC would be open, over almost 45 days off, after summer vacations.

During the course of the hearings, the lawyer for the NTA asked the Court for a stay on High Court proceedings, the Court allowed it's appeal and said, "Please tell the High court that notice has been issued now."

The top court, however, refused to stay the counselling on the NEET-UG. "No stay on counselling. If examination goes after final hearing, then counselling also goes," the top court said, in its order.

There are more than 35 petitions, including a fresh petition filed by a group of 20 students, who had appeared in the medical entrance exam, in the Supreme Court, seeking a direction for scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and an apex court-monitored probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or any other independent agency into the alleged irregularities in the test held on May 5.

The petition, filed by these 20 students who had appeared for the medical entrance exam, has also sought a direction from the top court to the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.