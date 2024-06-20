Modi government cannot conduct exams without leaks, frauds: Congress

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Congress on Thursday said every year he conducts a "grand tamasha" of what he calls 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' and yet his government cannot even conduct an examination without leaks and frauds.

The opposition party also asked the prime minister if he would "leak pe speak".

The Union Education Ministry late on Wednesday night ordered cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromised.