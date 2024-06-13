'No evidence of paper leak': Education minister Pradhan on NEET-UG result controversy

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected allegations of paper leak in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, saying there is no evidence of it.

Pradhan's response came after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses has been withdrawn and these students will have the option to take a re-test on June 23. The apex court, however, did not stay the counselling process for admissions.

Denying any corruption or inefficiency on the part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in announcing the results on June 4, Pradhan said, “There is no evidence of a paper leak in NEET-UG. The allegations of corruption in the NTA are unfounded; it is a very credible body. There is no inefficiency."

“NTA conducts three major examinations—NEET, JEE, and CUET—successfully in the country. We will take action against the people responsible. We will ensure no student is at a disadvantage," said Pradhan, who had held the education ministry portfolio in the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

“In connection with the NEET examination, 24 lakh students appeared in the examination. A hearing in the Supreme Court is underway today and this issue is regarding around 1,500 students. The government is ready to give answers to the court," he added.

Pradhan also said that an “atmosphere is being created that there has been a big anomaly concerning NEET.”