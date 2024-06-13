Grace marks awarded to 1,563 NEET candidates withdrawn: Centre tells SC

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks.

The 1,563 students, who were given grace makes, will be given option to take re-test on June 23. These students will be informed of their actual scores(without grace marks). They will be given an option to appear for a re-examination.

If the candidates, out of the 1,563, do not wish to take up the retest then their earlier marks, sans the grace marks, will be given for the purposes of the results.

The results of the re-test will be declared on June 30 and the counselling for admission in the MBBS, BDS, other courses will start on July 6, the Centre said.

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its decision not to halt the counselling process for NEET-UG 2024.

"Counselling will proceed as scheduled and there will be no interruption. If the exam continues, everything else will proceed as well, so there is no cause for concern," the top court said.

The apex court said that, all pleas, including those seeking cancellation of NEET-UG, 2024 on account of allegation of malpractices, will be taken up on July 8.

The allegations such as question paper leak and the grant of grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants have led to protests and filing of cases in seven high courts as also the Supreme Court.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

