SC refuses to stay MBBS counselling; seeks NTA's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the National Testing Agency's response to a plea seeking fresh conduct of medical entrance exam NEET-UG, 2024, on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices.

A vacation bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, however, refused to stay the counselling of successful candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

NEET-UG, 2024 was held on May 5 and its results were declared on June 4. It was expected to be declared on June 14.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.