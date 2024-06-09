CBI probe, retest sought in NEET-UG results; NTA panel to review grace marks

Further revelations came out that some students have secured 718 or 719 marks, which is not possible as per the marking system. This claim was again denied by NTA, claiming this was due to grace marks given to students in some centres due to loss of time.

However, more discrepancies came out when it was found that out of the 67 toppers, eight were from the same centre in Haryana, with the same sequence numbers.

Some parents have filed a complaint with Additional Deputy Commissioner Jind to probe the alleged anomalies in the exam.

Soon after these controversies surfaced, petitions were filed in various courts in India, including the Supreme Court, raising questions about the results, which were announced on June 4, a day when the Lok Sabha results were out. The NTA has denied that the results were announced in a hurry.

The NTA said the high cut-off scores were due to revision in the answer key in Physics exam and due to compensatory marks for loss of time, a fact not mentioned by NTA in its prospectus.

However, students flagged that grace marks were awarded only to those from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chhattisgarh who moved high courts, raising concerns over loss of exam time.

Speaking to this newspaper, Dr Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association, said what is worrying is that so many students got 720 marks. “It is a very sensitive exam. There are technical lapses, and should be probed.”

Dr Lakshya Mittal, president of the United Doctors Front Association, said, “We demand transparency and justice.”