'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': SC in NEET-UG exam row

NEW DELHI: While hearing a fresh batch of pleas, relating to the alleged paper leaks and malpractices in NEET-UG 2024, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the NTA if the agency had committed any negligence/mistake in conducting the NEET-UG 2024 exam, then it should admit it and rectify these.

"As an agency, you must act fair. If there is a mistake, say yes, this is a mistake. If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with. All these matters ought not to be treated as adversarial litigation," a two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice SVN Bhatti, observed.

The bench of the top court, while saying tough, also issued notice and sought a detailed response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre on these fresh pleas relating to alleged paper leaks and malpractices in NEET-UG, 2024.

During the hearing, the apex court told lawyers appearing for Centre and NTA that children have prepared for the exams and "we cannot forget their labour" for preparing for these said exams.

The top court passed these observations on Tuesday while hearing a fresh set of pleas filed by Amulya Vijaya Pinapati, Nitin Vijay and others against the Union of India (UOI), NTA, Nation Medical Commission (NMC), Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The apex court also, in a humanitarian approach, told the Centre and NTA not to take these petitions filed against NEET-UG as adversarial litigation.

While asking the petitioners to keep the arguments close to their heart, the top court asked them, "You can argue all of this on July 8, which is the next date of hearing in the case."

"We have issued notice and let the respondents file their reply," the top court said and fixed the matter for further hearing to July 8, when the SC would open after summer vacations.