Buck stops at top echelons of Modi govt in NEET 'scam': Congress

For students to get justice, Modi government must be held accountable, he said.

The Centre on Saturday had shunted out NTA's Director General Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into the irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET-UG to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Education Ministry has also set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the agency's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

It also postponed the NEET-PG entrance, the fourth entrance exam to be impacted in recent days.

Kharge said the NEET-PG Exam has been postponed and in all four examinations have been either cancelled or postponed in the past 10 days.

"Paper Leaks, Corruption, Irregularities and Education Mafia has infiltrated our Education system," he alleged.

"This belated whitewashing exercise is of no consequence as countless youth continue to suffer," Kharge said.

Slamming the postponement of the NEET PG exam, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi charged that PM Narendra Modi is "helpless" before the paper leak racket and "education mafia".

"Now NEET PG has been postponed.

This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under Narendra Modi's rule.

In BJP rule, students are not forced to study to save their careers, but are forced to fight with the government to save their future. Now it is clear, after silently watching the spectacle every time, Modi is helpless before the paper leak racket and Education Mafia," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students and we must save the future of the country from it," he added.