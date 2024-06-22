Centre postpones NEET-PG entrance exam amid row over paper leaks

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure."

The new date for the entrance examination will be announced soon.

In light of recent allegations questioning the integrity of several competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to conduct a comprehensive review of the NEET-PG entrance examination processes, conducted by the National Board of Examination (NTA) for medical students

The exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations for medical students, was scheduled for June 23, 2024. However, as a precautionary measure, the Ministry has decided to postpone the examination.

The Ministry of Health said it regretted the inconvenience this may cause to students. This decision has been made in the best interests of the students and to uphold the integrity of the examination process, it said.

(This is a developing story)