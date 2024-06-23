NEET-UG 2024: Former ISRO chief to lead 7-member panel to amend exam process

NEW DELHI: Amid paper leak controversy, the Ministry of Education on Saturday announced the formation of a high-level committee of experts to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, the seven-member panel will submit its report to the ministry within two months.

According to the Department of Higher Education under the ministry, the panel has been tasked with recommending reforms to the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and improving the structure and functioning of the NTA. The members include Hyderabad University Vice-Chancellor Professor BJ Rao and former AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria.

The move follows the Centre’s implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act on Friday, aimed at curbing malpractices and irregularities in competitive exams. The Act includes provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

“Forming a high-level committee of experts with Dr K Radhakrishnan as chairman is a welcome step towards assuring the examination’s transparent, smooth and fair conduct. The committee’s emphasis on reforms will strengthen our national entrance examination system,” said UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

New law

