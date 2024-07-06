New inventory panel meets, decision to open Jagannath Temple treasury to be taken on July 9

“The SOPs will recommend the measures to be taken for the opening of Ratna Bhandar and follow-up action for reinventorisation of the valuables, repair of the inner chamber of the Bhandar, safe upkeep of the jewellery during the repair works and related issues to the state government for consideration and necessary action,” Justice Rath said.

Going by the reports of the previous high-level committee headed by Justice Arijit Pasayat and the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) placed before the new committee, duplicate keys of the Ratna Bhandar are available with the district treasury, he said.

“We are told that the duplicate keys are in the district treasury. Chief Administrator of SJTA will produce the duplicate keys in the next meeting,” Justice Rath said.

“The reports suggest that the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar has not been opened for several decades. It was further reported that attempts were made to open the lock but in vain. If the lock did not open with the duplicate keys then, there is no option left but to break the lock,” he added.