Panchavati express faces 40-min delay as coaches uncouple near Thane; no passengers hurt

MUMBAI: Coaches of the Panchavati express train bound to Mumbai from Manmad junction in Nashik district got uncoupled at Kasara near Thane on Saturday morning, in which no passenger was hurt, a railway official said.

The train resumed its journey after 40 minutes when the coaches were re-attached, he said.

The express train was about 128 km from Mumbai when its coaches got uncoupled, said Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila.

"The incident occurred when the train was moving out of the Kasara station around 8.40 am. The train was uncoupled between coach number four and five. We will check why the coaches got uncoupled.The uncoupled coaches were again attached and the train left for further journey within 40 minutes," Nila said.

Uncoupling of trains can occur due to various reasons, but this particular incident happened due to a sudden jerk when the train's speed was being increased, another railway official said. The train again faced a delay of more than 10 minutes on reaching Kalyan junction due to a failure of a track changing point, he said.

Panchavati Express is one of the popular daily trains between Mumbai and Manmad junction.