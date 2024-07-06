Uttarakhand government suspends Chardham Yatra for two days amid heavy rain forecast

DEHARDUN: Uttarakhand government has temporarily halted the Char Dham Yatra for July 7 and 8, citing a heavy rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department for the next 48 hours.

Pilgrims currently en route to the temples have been advised to halt at their current locations and avoid proceeding further.

According to a government release, Garhwal Commissioner and Chairman of Char Dham Yatra Administration, Vinay Shankar Pandey, stated that the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in various districts of Garhwal region on July 7 and 8, 2024. Therefore, pilgrims have been requested not to proceed beyond Rishikesh on July 7 and to stay at their current locations until the weather improves. The move aims to ensure the safety of pilgrims traveling to the sacred temples of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath."

Relentless heavy rainfall in the mountainous regions of the state has triggered catastrophic conditions, causing landslides and road closures and resulting in the tragic loss of five lives, including two bikers from Hyderabad.

The two bike-borne pilgrims from Hyderabad were returning after visiting Badrinath Dham. The tragedy took place when a huge boulder suddenly fell from the hill along the road near Badrinath National Highway, which struck them.

In another tragic accident in the Tilwada area of Rudraprayag, a Max vehicle plummeted 200 meters into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of two people on the spot.

In yet another tragic incident, a woman was swept away by a swollen river in the Banbasa area of Tanakpur on Friday night. The victim, identified as Shanti Devi (52), a resident of Thelagaun, Banbasa, was crossing the river when she lost her balance and was carried away by the strong current.