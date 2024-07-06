Victories, setbacks part of journey in democracy, must take both in our stride: Rahul Gandhi to Rishi Sunak

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended commiserations to the UK's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak on the party's recent electoral defeat, saying victories and setbacks are inevitable part of democracy and "we must take both in our stride".

In his letter to Sunak, Gandhi hailed the former British prime minister's dedication to public service and commitment to the British people.

"I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy and we must take both in our stride," the Congress leader said.

"Your dedication to public service and commitment to your people are commendable. I also deeply value the efforts you made to strengthen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office," he said.