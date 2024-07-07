Five-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in Odisha due to trainers’ negligence

ROURKELA: A five-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool of the Mayfair Hockey World Cup Village in Rourkela during a training session, police said on Sunday.

The child Sneha Singh alias Isha was undergoing training on swimming when the incident took place on Saturday evening. Though the exact circumstances under which the child drowned were not immediately known, police are waiting for her mother to recover from trauma to get the details.

Police sources said her mother was present outside the pool when the training session was going on. Two trainers present at the scene seemed to have not paid due attention to the child leading to the unfortunate incident.

After the end of the session when the girl did not come out, her mother went looking for her. One of the trainers told her that the child might have gone to the washroom. Unable to locate the child in the washroom, she panicked and her worst apprehension came true when she found the child drowned in the swimming pool.

The baby was immediately rushed to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), where doctors declared her brought dead. The victim’s grief-stricken father, Soni Singh, an employee of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd (NSPCL), said he got a desperate phone call from her wife to reach the IGH only to face the unimaginable.