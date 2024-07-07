New Iranian President Pezeshkian vows to extend hand of friendship to everyone, PM Modi congratulates him

Meanwhile, in his first remarks after being elected, Pezeshkian said he would extend the hand of friendship to everyone.

"We will extend the hand of friendship to everyone. We are all people of this country, and we should use everyone for the progress of this country," President Pezeshkian said.

People in Iran took to the streets to celebrate this win. He is the first reformist leader in two decades.

Pezeshkian is expected to take a softer stance on social affairs, including restrictions on internet use and the enforcement of wearing the hijab.