New Iranian President Pezeshkian vows to extend hand of friendship to everyone, PM Modi congratulates him

NEW DELHI: In a decisive run-off vote, centrist 69-year-old Masoud Pezeshkian, a cardiac surgeon and former health minister, won Iran’s Presidential election. He secured over 53 percent of the votes, beating his rival Saeed Jalili, who trailed with 44 percent. PM Modi wished him success.
During his campaign, Pezeshkian had pledged to re-engage with the West to secure sanctions relief and to relax social restrictions in Iran.
"Congratulations, Dr. Pezeshkian, on your election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region," said PM Modi.
Meanwhile, in his first remarks after being elected, Pezeshkian said he would extend the hand of friendship to everyone.
"We will extend the hand of friendship to everyone. We are all people of this country, and we should use everyone for the progress of this country," President Pezeshkian said.
People in Iran took to the streets to celebrate this win. He is the first reformist leader in two decades.
Pezeshkian is expected to take a softer stance on social affairs, including restrictions on internet use and the enforcement of wearing the hijab.
Relations between India and Iran are expected to continue to be robust under the new leadership.
"There will be no change in the foreign policy between Iran and India. Iran and India have a robust partnership and are also involved in a major infrastructural project at Chabahar port – and that agreement will always be honored. Infrastructure development is one of the bases of cooperation between our two nations," Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi told this newspaper.
Meanwhile, four polling stations were set up in India – in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad – to facilitate the over 3,000 Iranian population to come out and vote. During the run-off, Iranians came out to vote.