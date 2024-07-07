Six militants, two soldiers killed in twin encounters in J-K's Kulgam; army man injured in Rajouri

SRINAGAR: Six militants and two soldiers have been killed in the two ongoing encounters between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain told reporters that six militants have been killed in the twin encounters in Kulgam.

“As per the confirmation of the bodies, six militants have been killed in the twin gunfights in Kulgam so far,” he said.

The DGP said the killing of six militants in twin encounters is obviously a milestone for security forces.

The encounter between a group of militants and security forces had begun in the village yesterday afternoon after security men launched a search operation in the village on the basis of inputs about the presence of militants there.

A soldier was injured in the initial gunfight with militants in Modergam village and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries. The deceased soldier has been identified as para commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain.

“The search operation in the village is going on. Additional troops have been rushed to the village to tighten the siege,” a police official said.

Another gunfight is going on between militants and security forces in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the Kulgam district.

“In the fight so far, four militants have been killed and their bodies have been sighted near the encounter site in Frisal Chinnigam,” a police official said.

An army man identified as Havaldar Raj Kumar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was also killed in the encounter there.

The security officials are using drones at both encounter sites to track the movement of the militants.

The security forces are monitoring and analysing the drone footage.

IGP Kashmir V K Birdi said the exact number of terrorists killed or trapped in the twin encounters can only be ascertained once the encounter concludes and bodies are recovered.