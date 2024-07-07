Speeding BMW claims life of woman in Mumbai's Worli; Husband injured

A speeding BMW hit a couple on a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli early on Sunday, resulting in the death of the woman, police said.

The accident happened at 5: 30 am, when the couple from the Koliwada, Worli was returning home from Sassoon Dock.

According to the police sources, their two-wheeler was hit from behind by the speeding BMW and the impact of the collision resulted in grevious injuries to the couple.

They were rushed to a hospital nearby, where the woman was declared brought dead. The husband is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have seized the luxury car and begun a search for the accused who fled the scene after causing the accident.