Uttarakhand grapples with heavy rains, two fatalities in landslide-prone area; Char Dham yatra suspended

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has been grappling with incessant and intense rainfall over the past four days, particularly in the hilly regions, throwing normal life into chaos. In response to the Meteorological Department's warning, the state government has temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra for two days.

The torrential rains have caused widespread destruction, with three bridges collapsing in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert for the next 36 hours, predicting heavy rainfall and landslides in certain areas. Residents in these regions have been advised to stay indoors and avoid travel.

According to the Disaster Management Office, a car was heading from Karnaprayag towards Adibadri when it lost control near Chandpur Gadhi due to poor road conditions and fell into a gorge, resulting in the tragic deaths of two women. Three others sustained injuries in the incident.

Devendra Singh, a police official at Simli police Chowki, confirmed that Binsari Devi, 85, succumbed to her injuries at the accident scene. Four others - Vikram Kunwar, 52, Rohit, 18, Mohan Prasad, 57, and Usha Devi, 52 - all residents of Kansuwa, were injured in the tragic incident. Later, Usha Devi succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

In the meantime, three bridges in the state have collapsed due to the massive water flow, and the Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert for the next 36 hours, predicting heavy rainfall and landslides in certain areas. Residents in these regions have been advised to stay indoors and avoid travel.

According to information received from the Disaster Management Office, a total of 142 roads were blocked across the state on Saturday, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Additionally, 56 roads had been blocked since Friday.