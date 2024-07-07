Woman dies after speeding BMW allegedly driven by Shiv Sena leader's son runs over bike in Mumbai

According to the Mumbai police, the accident occurred when the couple was returning home from Sassoon Dock after fetching fish.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli", a statement from the Mumbai Police said.

The police further added that the diver fled from the spot following the incident.

"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple, from the fishing community, was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during treatment," added the police.

According to media reports, the luxury car had dragged the woman along for 100 metres, while her husband had managed to jump off the vehicle.

People nearby rushed them to a hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead. The husband is currently undergoing treatment.

The Worli police have seized the car and detained the driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

The police emphasised that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar.

"The luxury car belongs to the leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver", said the police.

The incident comes less than two months after a hit-and-run case in Pune involving a minor, which resulted in the death of a young couple.

(With additional inputs from ANI)