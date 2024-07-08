113 new medical colleges get govt panel’s approval; 22 in UP, 14 in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: As many as 113 new medical colleges have received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC), with maximum in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

UP has got a nod for establishing 22 new medical colleges, followed by Maharashtra with 14, Rajasthan (12), Telangana (11), West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (7), Andhra Pradesh (7), Karnataka (5) and Tamil Nadu (5) and Kerala (2).

Uttarakhand will get three new medical colleges. Odisha and Gujarat will get two medical colleges each. Haryana, Delhi, Assam, Punjab, Sikkim and Tripura got approval for setting up one medical college each.

In a public notice dated July 6, the NMC Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) said that the final decisions of MARB concerning 113 applications have been communicated to medical institutions/colleges. “A list containing the application number of each of the 113 applications above is attached with this public notice for general information,” said the notice issued by J L Meena, a member of MARB.

No medical college or institution can be established, or new medical courses or courses can be started unless MARB grants permission in writing in response to an application submitted in this regard, as per the NMC regulations.