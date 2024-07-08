Are anti-Maoist operations by Chhattisgarh police pushing cadres into Madhya Pradesh?

BHOPAL: Are the continued anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh pushing the left wing extremists (LWEs) into the jungles of adjoining Madhya Pradesh?

A wanted Maoist Sohan alias Ukas alias Ayatu, carrying Rs 14 lakh bounty on head, was gunned down in an encounter with the Hawk Force (MP Police’s anti-Maoist operations specialised force) in the jungles of Kothiatola in Maoist-affected Balaghat district on Monday.

Hailing from Sukma (Chhattisgarh), the slain Maoist cadre was an expert in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and the area committee member of the Kanha Bhoramdeo (ACM of KB) division, which has particularly been active in the MP and Chhattisgarh districts along the Kanha National Park-Kanha Tiger Reserve in eastern MP.

A 315 bore rifle and a sophisticated wireless communication set was recovered by the anti-Maoist force’s personnel from the jungles after the gun-battle.

This is the third major elimination of key Maoist cadres in MP’s Balaghat district since December 2023, when Mohan Yadav became the central Indian state’s CM.

Earlier on December 14, 2023, just a day after Yadav was sworn in as MP CM, a wanted Maoist cadre Madkam Hidma (hailing from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh) was gunned down by the MP police in Khamkodadar jungles of Balaghat district.