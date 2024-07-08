Assam floods: Death toll rises to 72, over 18.8 lakh affected across 27 districts

GUWAHATI: The death toll in Assam floods has risen to 72 after the destruction due to torrential rains claimed the lives of six people on Monday.

The deaths occurred in Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Goalpara and Dhubri districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 18.8 lakh people are still affected across 3,154 villages in 27 of the state’s 35 districts. The cropland affected was in areas of 49,014 hectares.

Altogether 48,124 of the marooned were taking shelter in 245 relief camps set up by the government.

The ASDMA said nine major rivers – Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Kopili, Sankosh, Barak and Kushiyara – were flowing above the danger level.

At the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, 137 animals, including rhinos, died in the floods. The number of animals rescued is 99. Seventy of the park’s 233 camps are still inundated.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticized the BJP government at the state and centre for failing to tackle the problem of recurring floods in Assam.

“Assam Congress leaders apprised me of the situation on the ground. Sixty plus deaths, 53,000 plus displaced and 24,00,000 affected. These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by BJP’s double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a ‘flood-free’ Assam,” Gandhi said.

He said Assam needed a comprehensive and compassionate vision – proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term- and a pan-Northeast water management authority to do everything necessary to control floods in the long term.

“I stand with the people of Assam. I am their soldier in Parliament, and I urge the Central government to extend all possible help and support to the state expeditiously,” he added.