BSF deploys AI cameras for vigil on Bangla borders

NEW DELHI: In a bid to step up tech-driven surveillance along the borders under its command, the Border Security Force has acquired Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras and deployed them along the frontiers with Bangladesh to prevent infiltration, crimes and other illegal activities, officials said on Sunday.
A senior BSF official said the tech-driven surveillance along the borders is over-and-above already beefed-up manpower deployment at the sensitive border outposts. Special operations have been launched to track and dismantle the network of touts and smugglers in the bordering areas.
He said, “The BSF has a policy of zero-tolerance against all such activities and field commanders have been briefed to launch intelligence-based operations with the help of cutting- edge technology to nab culprits.” The Tripura and Meghalaya governments have been asking the BSF to step up vigil along the India-Bangladesh border to curb infiltration.
Officials said that gaps in border fencing are being plugged using improvised methods using new technologies.
On the utility of AI-enabled cameras, a senior official said, “It is a camera system that integrates AI technologies to improve performance. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, computer vision, and other AI techniques, these cameras can recognise and process visual information within a scene with features such as object and scene recognition.”
However, the officials said, to ensure that borders become infiltration-free, special focus is being given to joint operations with state police and other security agencies.
The BSF has so far seized contraband worth Rs 29 crore and 198 Bangladeshi nationals and 12 Rohingyas apprehended, the officials said. Narcotics and psychotropic drugs amounting to Rs 32 crore have also been seized this year along the borders in Tripura.