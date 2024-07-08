BSF deploys AI cameras for vigil on Bangla borders

NEW DELHI: In a bid to step up tech-driven surveillance along the borders under its command, the Border Security Force has acquired Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras and deployed them along the frontiers with Bangladesh to prevent infiltration, crimes and other illegal activities, officials said on Sunday.

A senior BSF official said the tech-driven surveillance along the borders is over-and-above already beefed-up manpower deployment at the sensitive border outposts. Special operations have been launched to track and dismantle the network of touts and smugglers in the bordering areas.

He said, “The BSF has a policy of zero-tolerance against all such activities and field commanders have been briefed to launch intelligence-based operations with the help of cutting- edge technology to nab culprits.” The Tripura and Meghalaya governments have been asking the BSF to step up vigil along the India-Bangladesh border to curb infiltration.