Exposure to extreme heat during pregnancy can lead to lifelong ailments: Report

NEW DELHI: Exposure to extreme heat during pregnancy can lead to lifelong physical and neurological disorders in affected children, said the Lancet.

Individual-level and community-level adaptation interventions, which involve pregnant people as active decision makers, can be implemented to address the challenges posed by extreme heat, said the report in The Lancet Planetary Health.

It suggested that these interventions can be home-based and low-cost, making them sustainable and accessible. These include health education sessions that educate pregnant women on coping strategies for heat suchas cold potable water, ice towels, cooling fans, use of window blinds and reflective curtains, among others.