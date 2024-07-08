Nation
Four killed as two rebel groups open fire at each other in Punjab's Batala
CHANDIGARH: Four people were shot dead as two groups of villagers in Punjab's Gurdaspur district opened fire at another apparently over an old rivalry, police said on Monday.
They said the incident took place in Batala's Vithwan village on Sunday night, adding that there were 13 people in total in the two groups.
Two people from each of the groups died in the firing, police said. They said eight people were injured in the incident and hospitalised.
It is said 60 rounds of bullets were fired during the
An FIR has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation was underway.