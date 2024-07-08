Gaganyaan: Astronauts to rely on parachute made by ordnance unit

NEW DELHI: India’s maiden human space mission Gaganyaan will be using indigenously manufactured special “drouge parachute” to bring the crew safely back to earth.

“The parachutes are being manufactured by the Ordnance Equipment Factory, Hazratpur. A dozen sets of the parachutes have been handed over to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),” said a source.

Of the total 28 sets, 16 will be handed over by August this year, added the source. The parachute set is a space recovery system. The ambitious Gaganyaan project envisages the demonstration of indigenous human spaceflight capability in which a 3-member crew will be launched into an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission. The crew will land safely on Earth in Indian seawater.