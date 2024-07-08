Jaipur Diary | Kirori Lal Meena takes responsibility for defeat

Senior BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena, who resigned from his ministerial post, taking responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, has caused a stir in Rajasthan politics. With by-elections for five assembly seats looming, Meena’s resignation is expected to impact the BJP’s electoral strategy. According to sources, two options have been presented to Meena. The first option is to remain in his ministerial post until a cabinet reshuffle, after which he would be relieved of his duties. The second option involves appointing him as a governor, as the tenure of some governors is ending this month.

BJP makes new appointments

The BJP government in the state has made some new appointments. Governor Kalraj Mishra just dropped a bombshell, appointing former DGP ML Lathar as the Chief Information Commissioner. Lathar, who was already working as an Information Commissioner since January 2023, got the nod after impressing leaders during his tenure. Former IAS officers Suresh Chand Gupta, Mahendra Kumar Parikh, and Tikaram Sharma have also landed cushy posts as Information Commissioners. Insiders say these moves are strategic – Lathar’s appointment might be a ploy to woo the Jat community.

Govt hospital to provide meal to families at Rs 1

Families of patients at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital will soon get nutritious meals for just Rs 1, thanks to the Jawahar Foundation and Swabhiman Trust. Devnani, the local MLA, has ordered the hospital to set up a help desk for patient information and guidance, and to prepare for seasonal diseases. He’s also instructed them to open a dining hall where these affordable meals will be served. Devnani has urged the administration to arrange accommodation and water for patients and their families. This move, alongside the state’s Annapurna Rasoi providing full meals for Rs 8, shows Devnani’s commitment to his constituency.

