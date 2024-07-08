Maharashtra rains: 49 rescued, train traffic affected

MUMBAI: At least 49 people were rescued on Sunday from a waterlogged Thane resort in Maharashtra being lashed by heavy rains.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), their team with boats and life jackets rescued the people who were stranded at the resort due to flooding in the Shahpur area of Thane district on Sunday. In another rescue operation, 16 villagers were rescued by the NDRF and firefighters in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

A group of villagers from Chalispada of Saiwan in Vasai, who were working on their farms, got stranded when the area was flooded after water levels rose in the nearby Tansa Lake. The catchment area that supplies drinking water to Mumbai received very heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday mornings.