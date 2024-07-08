Modi, Putin to meet amidst growing proximity between Russia, China

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 22nd India-Russia Summit in Moscow on July 9th.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Moscow (in five years) since the conflict began between Russia and Ukraine on February 24th, 2022. The two leaders last met each other in person in Vladivostok, in 2019 and then and then in Uzbekistan in 2022 during the SCO Summit.

PM Modi was received at the airport by Deputy PM Denis Manturov and later in the evening, President Putin will be hosting him for dinner.

“I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role in a peaceful and stable region. This visit will also provide me with an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before leaving for Russia on Monday.