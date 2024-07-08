NEET paper leaks: MHA orders audit of NTA exam servers across India by I4C experts

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is closely looking into the controversy around paper leak cases leading to massive controversy in the country, has ordered a comprehensive cybersecurity inspection of all National Testing Agency (NTA) exam servers across the country, officials said on Monday.

The officials in the know of the development said the decision has been taken following reports that alleged paper leaks originated from dark web and the task has been assigned to experts of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the MHA.

A senior functionary said, “Officials from the I4C under the MHA are assigned to conduct the checks. This critical decision was made after multiple meetings involving top officials of the MHA, Ministry of Education and Information Technology (IT) Ministry.”

As per the plan laid out by the MHA the I4C team would assess the quality and security of the servers and if they find any vulnerabilities, the compromised servers would immediately be withdrawn to prevent any future breaches, the officials said.

According to the officials, a team of I4C officials recently visited the Exam Command Control Centre in the Dwarka area in the National Capital and following their inspection several changes were made to enhance the security architecture of the devices both in their hardware and software mechanism.