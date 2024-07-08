Omar Abdullah, Mufti, Azad condemn attack on Army personnel in Kathua

SRINAGAR: Three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday condemned the terror attack on Army personnel in Kathua district of the Union Territory.

The three former CMs -- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad -- reacted to sharply to terrorists ambushing an Army truck in remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district killing five personnel and injuring five others.

The fifth personnel succumbed to his injuries later.

"Terrible news from Kathua. It's a very bad day when you lose four brave army personnel in the line of duty. I condemn the attack unequivocally and send my heartfelt condolences to the families. I hope the injured make a swift & complete recovery," Abdullah, who is the vice president of the National Conference (NC), posted on X.