Power games | New Cabinet Secretary: Raj Kumar, Somanathan, Krishnan lead the race

The naval delegation is likely to visit Krasnodar, which is home to Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet and has one of the largest ports of the country - Novorossiysk. Sources said India is likely to take delivery of one of the two Russia-made warships, which is part of a four-warship deal signed in the year 2018. Two ships are being built in Russia and two in India with Russian support.

Besides the naval delegation, the Prime Minister is also accompanied by the chairman of ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL). The company has to settle a pending payment issue with its longstanding Russian partner Rosneft. The two companies had joined hands in 2001 when OVL acquired 20% stake in Russia’s Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. The company hopes to find ways to settle the account which has faced trouble due to US sanctions.

Jharkhand Switchover

Congress support for Hemant nixed Champai revolt

The return of Hemant Soren as chief minister of Jharkhand after his release from jail on bail was not a smooth affair. JMM veteran Champai Soren was not keen to vacate the chief minister’s post. He told people close to him that it was after a long struggle in life that he reached this position. He even hinted at revolting against the party if he was pushed out of the chief ministerial chair.

He said if he were removed, he would go to Jamshedpur, talk to his family, and start a new chapter in life. A revolt appeared imminent. But the JMM’s coalition partner, Congress’ unequivocal support for the return of Hemant Soren as the chief minister took the wind out of Champai’s sail. The Congress leadership said the people’s mandate was for Hemant and the party supports his return.

Congress leaders also spoke to MLAs considered close to Champai and advised them against rocking the boat on the eve of the state election. Hemant himself reached out to Champai to placate him. The opposition BJP tried to fish in troubled waters. But the strong relation between Congress and Hemant saved the day for the latter.

Shahid Faridi

The writer is Resident Editor

TNIE, New Delhi.

Follow him on X @Shahid_Faridi