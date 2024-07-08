Stash of smuggled liquor to ‘dry’ Bihar seized

NEW DELHI: Two Bihar men, both in their late twenties, frustrated by their monotonous lives decided to mint easy money by smuggling liquor into the dry state in such a manner that they evade the law of the land.
The mastermind Rohan, who is still at large and his partner Vikram alias Prem, who is now in the custody of Delhi Police, were well aware that selling and manufacturing illicit liquor in Bihar was banned by the state government.
The alleged duo would have continued to thrive in their illegal liquor business had Head Constable Manoj Kumar posted at the Anti-Auto Theft Squad in the Dwarka district not received a crucial input.
On July 3, the Delhi Police received a tip-off about a syndicate of illicit liquor suppliers, who are involved in supplying illegal liquor to Hazipur, Bihar and were present at Bharthal Village, loading the liquor in a container from their rented godown.
Immediately, the cops swung into action and a team was dispatched to Bharthal Village near Dada Mota Mandir Firni Road.
"At the instance of a secret informer two people -- Vikram aka Prem and Mahipal Singh alias Sonu were apprehended while they were loading parcels in a container truck," DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.
The cops then started checking and counting the liquor bottles and it was a massive seizure -- 38 cartons of Blenders Pride, 80 cartons of Imperial Blue (12 bottles in each) and 156 cartons of Imperial Blue (48 quarters in each).
A total of 13,264 quarters of liquor meant to be supplied only in Haryana was found and seized by the Delhi Police. Accordingly, a case was lodged under relevant provisions of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the accused duo was arrested.
During interrogation, it was revealed that one Rohan is the mastermind of the syndicate.
"To earn easy money, they planned to procure the illegal liquor from Haryana and supplied it to Hajipur in Bihar," the officer said.
The interesting part of their smuggling endeavour was the way they hid the liquor and transported it all the way from Delhi to Bihar via road covering a distance of nearly 1100 Km.
The accused people used to convert the cartons of illegal liquor into parcels which made it hard to detect by the law enforcement agencies.
To further deceive the police forces, the accused used to pack the parcel with super chemical cleaner cartons from all sides so that even if someone checks the parcel, there were extremely low chances that they catch the liquor.