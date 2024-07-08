Stash of smuggled liquor to ‘dry’ Bihar seized

NEW DELHI: Two Bihar men, both in their late twenties, frustrated by their monotonous lives decided to mint easy money by smuggling liquor into the dry state in such a manner that they evade the law of the land.

The mastermind Rohan, who is still at large and his partner Vikram alias Prem, who is now in the custody of Delhi Police, were well aware that selling and manufacturing illicit liquor in Bihar was banned by the state government.

The alleged duo would have continued to thrive in their illegal liquor business had Head Constable Manoj Kumar posted at the Anti-Auto Theft Squad in the Dwarka district not received a crucial input.

On July 3, the Delhi Police received a tip-off about a syndicate of illicit liquor suppliers, who are involved in supplying illegal liquor to Hazipur, Bihar and were present at Bharthal Village, loading the liquor in a container from their rented godown.

Immediately, the cops swung into action and a team was dispatched to Bharthal Village near Dada Mota Mandir Firni Road.

"At the instance of a secret informer two people -- Vikram aka Prem and Mahipal Singh alias Sonu were apprehended while they were loading parcels in a container truck," DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.