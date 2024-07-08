Woman killed, three family members injured in late-night attack in UP village

UNNAO: A 48-year-old woman was shot dead at home in Godiyan Kheda village during the wee hours of Monday, while her husband and two family members were injured when three persons allegedly broke in and attacked them with weapons.

The deceased has been identified as Phoolkumari (48), while her husband Puttilal (53) and daughter Reshu, were rushed to a hospital with injuries.

According to the Fatehpur Chaurasi police, the 22 year-old accused Anurag Pal, later committed suicide using a countrymade pistol.

While local people claimed that Pal had feelings for the deceased woman's daughter, police said the exact cause could be ascertained only after a probe.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prem Chandra said the condition of the persons admitted in the hospital are stable.

Villagers claimed that he committed suicide after the attack.