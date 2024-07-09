Assembly polls will be fight against betrayal and for Maharashtra's self-respect: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the upcoming assembly polls will be a fight against betrayal and for Maharashtra's self-respect.

He was addressing party workers on the occasion of Vasant More, a Pune-based political leader who was earlier with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), formally joining the Shiv Sena (UBT).

More unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from the Pune seat as a candidate of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). BJP's Murlidhar Mohol defeated Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar from this seat.

Thackeray said Pune city should now be the centre of power change in the state.

The Lok Sabha poll was a battle to save the Constitution, the former chief minister said, adding, "The assembly elections will be against betrayal and helplessness. It will be for Maharashtra's fight for self-respect."

He was referring to the rebellion in the undivided Shiv Sena two years ago by party MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, who later became the chief minister.

Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October this year.